The police charged Mustapha Bala, Ogu Tahir and Anas Shuaibu with joint act, inciting disturbance of public peace, criminal trespass and theft.
3 men in court for allegedly stealing church loudspeakers
Three men were on Monday docked in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing loudspeakers and standing fans from Freedom Chapel International Church.
The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the defendants and others at large vandalised the church at Gbazango, Kubwa on June 24.
Olanipekun alleged that the defendants stole four loud speakers, two standing fans, a projector and one show-glass and sold them to an unidentified person.
The prosecution counsel said the defendants sold the items at N15, 000, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 79, 114, 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.
The judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each, with one surety each.
Adamu said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and their addresses must be verified by the prosecution counsel.
He adjourned the case until Sept.26 for hearing.
