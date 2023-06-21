3 men docked for allegedly stealing phone accessories worth ₦‎3.3m

The police charged Oluwaseun Orisaseyi, 28; Oluwasegun Fagbamila, 38 and Abiodun Fagbamila, 28 with conspiracy, felony, break-in and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 6, at about 2 a.m. at No 40, Isawo road, Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Agoi said that the defendants broke into the shop belonging to the complainant, Mr Okoyi Victor and stole the accessories.

The offence , the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 309(1)(2), 287, and 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.