3 men charged for possessing explosives granted ₦500k bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 3 men had in their possession three cartridges of 32mm, detonating cord and firing cables.

Men in possession of explosives [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]
Men in possession of explosives [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a charge of possession of explosives. The police prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 5, in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants had in their possession three cartridges of 32mm, detonating cord and firing cables. Oriyomi said that the offence contravened Section 1(c) and was punishable under Section 1(e) of the Explosive Act 1964 and Explosive Regulation 1967.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Ademola Richard, urged the court to grant the defendants bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail. The Chief Magistrate, Olarewaju Owoleso, granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case till July 29, for a hearing.

