RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 lawyers and driver kidnapped in Delta regain freedom

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

It's not clear whether the victims paid any ransom for their release.

Delta-map
Delta-map

The three lawyers and their driver, who were kidnapped in Delta State along the Benin-Auchi road, have been released by their abductors.

Recommended articles

The victims, who were kidnapped on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, were released on Saturday morning at a forest location near Ogbemudia farm along the same route where they were kidnapped.

The lawyers, Fred Aburu, Isreal Unurierume, Eda Gbejule, and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, Kome Esike were said to have been ambushed by the gunmen on their way to a high court in Edo State.

It was not clear whether the victims paid any ransom for their release.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, NBA Warri Branch, Emmanuel Uti, has confirmed the release of the victims, saying he would formally issue a press statement on the incident later.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Bank blames FG for rising inflation as 8m more Nigerians fall below poverty line

World Bank blames FG for rising inflation as 8m more Nigerians fall below poverty line

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Alleged Fraud: EFCC releases VON DG on bail

Fayose denies supporting Tinubu, says he’ll defeat him if he gets PDP ticket

Fayose denies supporting Tinubu, says he’ll defeat him if he gets PDP ticket

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid

Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

Orji Kalu says he hasn’t discussed his presidential ambition with Buhari

Osinbajo, Gowon, Jonathan, others attend Shonekan’s funeral in Lagos

Osinbajo, Gowon, Jonathan, others attend Shonekan’s funeral in Lagos

Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

Power generation drops as fire guts Egbin power plant

2023: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your worthless ticket, APC slams PDP

2023: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your worthless ticket, APC slams PDP

Deaths from road crashes reduce by 19.5% in 2 years – FRSC

Deaths from road crashes reduce by 19.5% in 2 years – FRSC

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

We were making a skit, not eating faeces in trending video — Imo comedians

Arinze Mbah, Solomon Mbata and Great Egbuchulam of the Funny Embassy Comedy crew in Imo.

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house