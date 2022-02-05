3 lawyers and driver kidnapped in Delta regain freedom

The victims, who were kidnapped on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, were released on Saturday morning at a forest location near Ogbemudia farm along the same route where they were kidnapped.

The lawyers, Fred Aburu, Isreal Unurierume, Eda Gbejule, and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, Kome Esike were said to have been ambushed by the gunmen on their way to a high court in Edo State.

It was not clear whether the victims paid any ransom for their release.