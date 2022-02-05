The three lawyers and their driver, who were kidnapped in Delta State along the Benin-Auchi road, have been released by their abductors.
3 lawyers and driver kidnapped in Delta regain freedom
It's not clear whether the victims paid any ransom for their release.
The victims, who were kidnapped on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, were released on Saturday morning at a forest location near Ogbemudia farm along the same route where they were kidnapped.
The lawyers, Fred Aburu, Isreal Unurierume, Eda Gbejule, and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, Kome Esike were said to have been ambushed by the gunmen on their way to a high court in Edo State.
Meanwhile, the Chairman, NBA Warri Branch, Emmanuel Uti, has confirmed the release of the victims, saying he would formally issue a press statement on the incident later.
