3 labourers killed as two-storey building collapses in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Three labourers were killed in Aluu community in Rivers on Saturday as the two-storey building on which they were working crumbled.

He said the NSCDC’s rescue team immediately mobilised to the accident site for rescue operation as soon as it received a distress call.

“Upon arrival to the disaster scene, we joined in the joint rescue operation by the National Emergency Management Agency and sister security agencies.

“Three labourers working at the construction site lost their live to the accident.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the two storey building collapsed as a result of the use of low quality iron rods and other materials in its construction,’’ he said.

He advised property owners to be wary of desperate and quack building contractors who cared only about their pockets rather than the safety of lives.

“We commend the Ikwerre Local Government Council for mobilising three pay loaders and logistics at the joint rescue operation.

“The site has been cordoned off to enable investigators to examine the cause of the building collapse "

News Agency Of Nigeria

