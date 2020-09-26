The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the bodies of three adult males have been recovered.

The truck according to Osanyintolu was said to have fallen into the river on Friday, September 25, 2020.

While confirming the incident on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Osanyintolu said the six-tyre truck was loaded with sand, adding that the number of occupants was unknown.

“The six-tyre Truck has been located and retrieved along with the bodies of three adult males.

The truck being pulled out of the river (LASEMA)

“A combined team of Agency responders, Marine Rescue Unit (LASWA & LASEMA) Nigeria Police and Local Divers have been carrying out Search and Rescue operations.”

Also confirming the incident, Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor said the truck has been retrieved along with three bodies of adult males.

LASEMA boss noted that emergency workers including the Marine Rescue Unit, Nigeria Police and Local divers have been carrying out search and rescue operations to search for other occupants of the truck in the river.