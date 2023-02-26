ADVERTISEMENT
3 killed in Bauchi auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy struck on Saturday in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State as three persons were killed in an auto crash at Bada Romo village.

Fatal motor accident claims the lives of 4 nuns in Cross Rivers State

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who stated in Bauchi on Sunday that the accident involved one articulated vehicle with number plate ABS620XA and a private Focus Saloon car with plate number AG999JRE.

According to him, the accident which occurred around 8:00pm could be blamed on wrongful overtaking.

Abdullahi, who stated that it took the personnel of the corps about 10 minutes to clear the crash scene, gave the name of the driver to the private car simply as Usman Alansa.

“Six persons were involved in the road crash and there were four male adults and two female adults.

“Three people lost their lives on the spot and there were two female adults and a male adult.

“Three other persons involved in the crash were unscathed,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for identification, while items and vehicles involved were handed to the Police in the state.

He, however, charged motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while playing the roads.

