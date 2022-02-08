RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 killed in Anambra accident – FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three persons from an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Anambra.

3 killed in Anambra accident – FRSC. [NAN]
3 killed in Anambra accident – FRSC. [NAN]

The corps said the accident was recorded along Onitsha-Ayamelum Road in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra on Monday night.

Recommended articles

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

The FRSC boss said that six male adults were involved in the accident, which was caused by excessive speed.

“The crash involved an unidentified commercial driver of a white Toyota Sienna with registration number: ABN504SZ, and an identified rider of a private motorcycle with no registration number, whose name is Okwudili Okeke.

“An eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Sienna was on top speed while trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle. He hit another motorcycle beside him while on motion, somersaulted and crashed into the bush.

“The victims were rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre by

by FRSC personnel in Ayamelum Station Office, where three male adults were confirmed dead,” he said.

Irelewuyi said the bodies of the victims were deposited at the mortuary.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, he urged motorists to obey traffic rules by desisting from excessive speed and drive within safe speed limits.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood declares support for war against drugs

Nollywood declares support for war against drugs

ASUU announces readiness to embark on indefinite strike soon

ASUU announces readiness to embark on indefinite strike soon

Malami says Buhari won’t sign Electoral Bill if it's amended for selfish interest

Malami says Buhari won’t sign Electoral Bill if it's amended for selfish interest

Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention

Osinbajo denies plan to declare for presidency after APC convention

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Hushpuppi: Malami says FG, US are discussing extradition of Abba Kyari

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Addis Ababa

Buhari returns to Abuja after attending AU Summit in Addis Ababa

FG receives 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine donated by European Union

FG receives 2m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine donated by European Union

Sanwo-Olu swears-in 2 new Special Advisers

Sanwo-Olu swears-in 2 new Special Advisers

Sanusi urges presidential aspirants to be ready to face multiple problems in 2023

Sanusi urges presidential aspirants to be ready to face multiple problems in 2023

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said 'yes' in tears (WATCH)

Man slaps girlfriend in shocking proposal stunt and she said yes (WATCH)

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

Markaz proprietor, Sheikh Habeeb suffers stroke while delivering sermon in Ilorin

Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory,