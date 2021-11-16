RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 killed as gas explosion rocks Lagos

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Emergency responders have been deployed to the scene.

Gas explosion in the Mushin area of Lagos (Punch)
Gas explosion in the Mushin area of Lagos (Punch)

A gas explosion on Ojekunle Street in the Ladipo area of Mushin, Lagos, has claimed at least three lives, Punch reports.

Recommended articles

The newspaper adds that the explosion occurred around 8am on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the incident.

First responders and fire fighters have since been deployed to the scene of the explosion.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, also confirmed that three persons lost their lives during the explosion.

In an ‘Emergency Alert!’ Adeseye identified the victims as three male adults.

She wrote, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Gas Explosion at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin Lagos.

“The Gas incident which was reported at 08:42 hours Tuesday morning via the State emergency reporting platform was swiftly responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

“Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.

“Preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public.”

Vanguard reports that the death toll has climbed to 5, with a 10-year-old and a woman reported as part of the dead.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Judicial panel tells government to change Lekki tollgate to EndSARS tollgate

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

What next after the ENDSARS panel report

What next after the ENDSARS panel report

FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

Vaccination against COVID-19 can’t totally stop infection – Health Minister

Vaccination against COVID-19 can’t totally stop infection – Health Minister

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

Judicial panel says invitation of soldiers to Lekki tollgate was totally unnecessary

Judicial panel says invitation of soldiers to Lekki tollgate was totally unnecessary

Trusted, well-resourced judiciary essential to rule of law, Buhari says

Trusted, well-resourced judiciary essential to rule of law, Buhari says

NCC alerts Nigerians on Iranian hacking group targeting telecoms, ISPs

NCC alerts Nigerians on Iranian hacking group targeting telecoms, ISPs

Group cries out over DISCOs plan to sell FG's free pre-paid meters

Group cries out over DISCOs plan to sell FG's free pre-paid meters

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

He's not my father; he's my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

He is not my father; he is my boyfriend – Woman clarifies (video)

Lecturer arrested for making female student write her exam in his bedroom at night

Arrest and handcuffed