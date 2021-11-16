3 killed as gas explosion rocks Lagos

The newspaper adds that the explosion occurred around 8am on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

An official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the incident.

First responders and fire fighters have since been deployed to the scene of the explosion.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, also confirmed that three persons lost their lives during the explosion.

In an ‘Emergency Alert!’ Adeseye identified the victims as three male adults.

She wrote, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Gas Explosion at 21, Ojekunle Street, Ladipo, Mushin Lagos.

“The Gas incident which was reported at 08:42 hours Tuesday morning via the State emergency reporting platform was swiftly responded to by a combination of the State first and secondary responders.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

“Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.

“Preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public.”