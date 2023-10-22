ADVERTISEMENT
3 Islamic clerics arrested in Ibadan for allegedly cutting off man's head

Nurudeen Shotayo

The suspects reportedly lured the victim to an area under the pretext of being awarded a job.

The suspects were said to have lured the victim to a bush at Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state where his head was severed, ThePunch reported.

The paper also gathered that the deceased was working for one of the suspected killers. The suspected assailants lured the victim to the area where he was killed under the pretext of being awarded a job.

However, police later arrested the suspects at Apete in the Ido Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, residents of the area where the incident occurred have expressed shock over the unfortunate development.

A resident, who asked to be kept anonymous, described one of the suspected murderers as a popular cleric in the area.

“It was so pathetic. One of the alleged murderers was a popular cleric known for his distinct turban among the Islamic community of Alapata,” the resident said.

A police source who confirmed the incident said the alleged assailants were landlords in his jurisdiction, but the heinous act was allegedly perpetrated in Moniya.

The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, for further investigation,” the police source to ThePunch.

Nurudeen Shotayo
