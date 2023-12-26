3 inmates jump fence to escape prison in Ogun State

The escapees scaled the fence of the facility and bolted away on Saturday, spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Ogun, Victor Oyeleke, confirmed in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said a manhunt had begun for the jail breakers.

"The escape is confirmed. It happened in the early hours of Saturday at about 3 am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their family members. We are working with sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back," he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).