3 injured in Ogun gas explosion

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder which belonged to one of the passengers having a ride in a commercial tricycle.

The eyewitness explained that the rider of the tricycle parked by the roadside when the cylinder owner discovered that gas was leaking from the filled cylinder.

He said the tricycle was parked near a faulty car with a radiator problem.

“The rider of the tricycle parked by the roadside for the woman to fix the leaking cylinder, but unfortunately there was a car with a radiator problem also parked nearby.

“The heat generated from the car triggered the explosion,” the eye witness said.

He disclosed that the accident involved three people, adding that one of the victims was severely injured.

According to him, the victims who suffered third degree burns were rushed to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, but the hospital refused to treat them and they were taken to an unknown hospital.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident, disclosing that the tricycle, three motorcycles and a car were burnt.

He added that the occupants of the tricycle suffered severe burnt injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.