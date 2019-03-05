It was gathered that the chief suspect, Tsanni, lured Abdullahi Abubakar of Yar-Kasuwa Qrts, Katsina and Rabi’u Yahuza, of Sabon layi, Katsina into the hotel and had unlawful sex with each of them.

The state police public relations Officer, SP Gambo Isa, said the suspects met their waterloo when the principal suspect failed to pay a bargained price of N10,000 to each of them. In retaliation, the two other suspects took his two mobile phones.

According to the police spokesperson, Tsanni, aggrieved by the action, reported the case at Sabon Gari Division as an ordinary case of theft of handsets.

However, further investigation revealed that it was a case of unnatural offence as confessed by the suspects.

The suspect have been arraigned before a competent court of jurisdiction for prosecution.