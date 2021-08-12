RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 herdsmen in court for allegedly destroying farms

Three herders – Musa Dale, 46, Abubakar Musa, 40, and Adamu Maza, 35, – were on Thursday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Iseyin, Oyo State, for allegedly invading and destroying several farms with livestock.

3 herdsmen in court for allegedly destroying farms. [thetrentonline]

The Prosecutor, ASP Shuaibu Shedrack, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence at Aje Oluwa village, Oke-Amu area of the state.

He said that the three accused persons conspired together to commit felony to wit malicious damage.

‘’They entered into several farms in the village with their livestock and destroyed the means of livelihood of the people. Crops, produce, harvest, among others, were totally or partially destroyed,” he said.

According to him, the alleged offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.11, Law of Oyo State, 2000.

Responding, all the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They pleaded with the court to step down the matter to allow their legal representative appear for them.

In his ruling, Magistrate Maroof Mudashiru, adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 for hearing.

He, thereafter, urged the accused to tidy up with their legal representation before the next adjourned date.

