The students who lived at Sunshine Castle Hostel, Ihiagwa reportedly died after an alleged group sex fueled by suspected overdose of Tramadol and Indian hemp, Punch reports.

One of the two boys involved in the group sex was found dead in the bathroom with soap in his hand while the other was reportedly found dead on top of his unconscious female friend, Onyinyechi Okafor.

Describing the incident as devastating, a student, Chibuike Oguoma, who spoke to Punch about the incident said the caretaker of the hostel alerted residents about the incident.

The undergraduate also urged security agencies to unearth the actual cause of the students’ deaths saying it’s hard to believe that the three students all died because of the drugs they took.

He said: “It was the caretaker who called and when we entered the room, we found one of the boys on top of the girl. He was already dead.

“The other one was found dead in the bathroom. He was holding a soap in his hand.

“The Police were alerted and came and carried all the bodies away. Indian hemp and Tramadol tablets were found in the room.

“Two of them had died before we opened the room, while the other two were rushed to the hospital. We want Police to do a thorough job in finding out the real cause of their deaths.”

Reacting to the incident, the university spokesperson, Uche Nwelue told Punch that the institution was still investigating the matter, adding that the identities of the victims were yet to be established.