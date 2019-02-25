They were found around 2 am with calabashes on their heads a post by Instablog9ja confirmed on Instagram on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

More items seized from the undergraduates include the underwear of their colleagues. Other effects in their possession are buckets of water, local sponges and three containers filled with charm.

The focus was on just one of the students in a video accompanying the post. It captured her kneeling while a man interrogated her.

Not for any fetish act

Instablog9ja shared another clip that revealed the student giving an explanation about her encounter with a local vigilant group that apprehended her.

She explained in the video that the things found in her possession were for her sick mum.

"The truth of the matter is though they found those things on me but they does not belong to me.

"And I am not taking anyone's glory. I am not using it for any fetish act. What I am using it for is for my own personal ish (problem).

"People who know me know that my mum has been on the sick bed for three years. The stuff they found with me is meant for me to send to her this morning very early. I went to Asipa to collect it from the man who is treating her.

"So on our way back, they hijacked me -- I mean the vigilante and they asked me what is with me. I explained to them that I have soap, I have sponge, I have hard pot with me which is meant for my mum.

"But they did not believe. They started harassing me and outnumbered me."

After following her home, the student confirmed that the vigilantes found nothing incriminating there.

Also, the underthings reportedly seen in her belongings were fetched from her residence, not from her school mates.