RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 feared dead as Lagos park operators clash over NURTW suspension

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Following the sack of Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as the Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appointed him as the head of Parks Management Committee, which was expected to oversee the affairs of motor parks across the state.

3 feared dead as Lagos park operators clash over NURTW suspension
3 feared dead as Lagos park operators clash over NURTW suspension

No less than three people, on Monday, April 11, 2022, are feared dead, as rogues loyal to MC Oluomo, and Lagos Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Alhaji Azeez Abiola, otherwise known as Istijabah, clashed.

Recommended articles

The clash, which sent many residents of Fagba area of the state into panic in the early hours of the day, saw thugs loyal to MC Oluomo and Istijabah, go on rampage with guns and machetes.

A Fagba resident, who spoke to this writer on a condition of anonymity, said people scampered for safety when gunshots rented the air as the thugs challenged each other to a bloodbath.

“You cannot wait to witness the aftermath of their confrontation this morning. Everybody took to their heels when gunshots started to rent the air,” he said.

Corroborating the resident’s account of the clash, one Taofeek Oladele, stated that three people lost their lives from the incident.

He added, “The thugs didn’t only come out to have a face-off, but they also came for a bloodbath that eventually left three people dead. Nobody felt safe at the time, and some people that escaped the incident sustained injuries.”

When this writer reached out to Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, for confirmation of this incident, he didn’t pick his calls, nor did he reply to a text sent to him.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians suspect El-rufai as Osinbajo's choice vice president

Nigerians suspect El-rufai as Osinbajo's choice vice president

Reps move to address epileptic power supply in Nigeria

Reps move to address epileptic power supply in Nigeria

'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

'Osinbajo is not my son', Tinubu says after VP declared for president

2023: Northern youths support re-election of Al-Makura

2023: Northern youths support re-election of Al-Makura

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

JAMB releases UTME mock results

JAMB releases UTME mock results

Tinubu meets 17 APC governors in Abuja hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Tinubu meets 17 APC governors in Abuja hours after Osinbajo’s declaration

Cuppy urges students & youths to gear up for 2023 elections in Nigeria

Cuppy urges students & youths to gear up for 2023 elections in Nigeria

FRSC vows to get motorcycle operators licensed, notwithstanding stiff opposition- Survey

FRSC vows to get motorcycle operators licensed, notwithstanding stiff opposition- Survey

Trending

Ugandan ‘Sampson’ kills lion but with wounds (Pictures)

Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.

Tariq Nasheed mocks Nigerian man murdered by American girlfriend in US

Christian 'Toby' Obumseli, and girlfriend Courtney Tailor (Hollywood Unlocked)

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer. [Koboinfo]

Photos: 25-year-old man set to marry his 85-year-old lover

25-year-old man with 85-year-old lover