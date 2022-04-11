No less than three people, on Monday, April 11, 2022, are feared dead, as rogues loyal to MC Oluomo, and Lagos Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), Alhaji Azeez Abiola, otherwise known as Istijabah, clashed.
3 feared dead as Lagos park operators clash over NURTW suspension
Following the sack of Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as the Chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu appointed him as the head of Parks Management Committee, which was expected to oversee the affairs of motor parks across the state.
The clash, which sent many residents of Fagba area of the state into panic in the early hours of the day, saw thugs loyal to MC Oluomo and Istijabah, go on rampage with guns and machetes.
A Fagba resident, who spoke to this writer on a condition of anonymity, said people scampered for safety when gunshots rented the air as the thugs challenged each other to a bloodbath.
“You cannot wait to witness the aftermath of their confrontation this morning. Everybody took to their heels when gunshots started to rent the air,” he said.
Corroborating the resident’s account of the clash, one Taofeek Oladele, stated that three people lost their lives from the incident.
He added, “The thugs didn’t only come out to have a face-off, but they also came for a bloodbath that eventually left three people dead. Nobody felt safe at the time, and some people that escaped the incident sustained injuries.”
When this writer reached out to Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, for confirmation of this incident, he didn’t pick his calls, nor did he reply to a text sent to him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng