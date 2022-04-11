3 feared dead as Lagos park operators clash over NURTW suspension

The clash, which sent many residents of Fagba area of the state into panic in the early hours of the day, saw thugs loyal to MC Oluomo and Istijabah, go on rampage with guns and machetes.

A Fagba resident, who spoke to this writer on a condition of anonymity, said people scampered for safety when gunshots rented the air as the thugs challenged each other to a bloodbath.

“You cannot wait to witness the aftermath of their confrontation this morning. Everybody took to their heels when gunshots started to rent the air,” he said.

Corroborating the resident’s account of the clash, one Taofeek Oladele, stated that three people lost their lives from the incident.

He added, “The thugs didn’t only come out to have a face-off, but they also came for a bloodbath that eventually left three people dead. Nobody felt safe at the time, and some people that escaped the incident sustained injuries.”