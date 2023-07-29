3 escape death in multiple auto accident on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Adekunle Ajibade, Sango-Ota Area Commander of TRACE, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, said that six persons came out unhurt from the accident.

He said that the accident occurred at the inbound Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday.

Ajibade said that the Multiple accident involved nine persons, adding that while three were seriously injured, six others came out unhurt.

He said also that the accident involved four vehicles and three motorcycles.

Ajibade said that the accident could have been averted, if the driver of Sino truck with registration no T-1450 LA was not on top speed.

He said that the driver of the truck lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into the vehicles and motorcycles.

“The three persons that sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the Ogun state hospital, Ota.

“We are appealing to motorists to desist from dangerous driving and speeding that could cause unnecessary loss of lives and property.” he said.

Ajibade identified speeding as one of the major causes of road crashes and urged drivers to adhere strictly to average speed limit to prevent mishaps on the highway.