3 domestic workers arrested for allegedly stealing employer’s $74,400

The police arraigned three domestic workers in a Lugbe Grade I Area Court Abuja, for allegedly stealing their employer’s 74,400 dollars.

The police charged Omale Joy, 19; Ogbe Mururat, 22 and Agres Kazashim with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Mr Taofees Salman, of plot 114 Yakubu Gawon Crescent Asokoro Abuja reported the matter at the Asokoro Police Station on Aug. 18.

Nwaforaku told the court that the defendants and one Franca Ibrahim, now at large were employed as cleaner and nanny by the complainant’s father in-law, Ahmed Wali. He said the defendants were employed in Wali’s house in Asokoro Abuja.

The police said that they conspired and stole 74,400 dollars which were kept in Wali’s bedroom.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation 900 dollars and ₦‎12,000 were recovered from Joy and in the process of further investigation ₦‎700,000 part of the stolen money were seen in her UBA account.

Nwaforaku told the court that the defendants could not give a satisfactory account of themselves. He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97,312 and 289 of the Penal Code. However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.

The Judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎1 million each and a surety in like sum. Kagarko ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must own a property in Asokoro.

