ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 domestic workers arrested for allegedly stealing employer’s $74,400

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor noted that during police investigation 900 dollars and ₦‎12,000 were recovered from Joy and in the process of further investigation ₦‎700,000 part of the stolen money were seen in her UBA account.

3 domestic workers arrested for allegedly stealing employer’s $74,400
3 domestic workers arrested for allegedly stealing employer’s $74,400

Recommended articles

The police charged Omale Joy, 19; Ogbe Mururat, 22 and Agres Kazashim with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Mr Taofees Salman, of plot 114 Yakubu Gawon Crescent Asokoro Abuja reported the matter at the Asokoro Police Station on Aug. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwaforaku told the court that the defendants and one Franca Ibrahim, now at large were employed as cleaner and nanny by the complainant’s father in-law, Ahmed Wali. He said the defendants were employed in Wali’s house in Asokoro Abuja.

The police said that they conspired and stole 74,400 dollars which were kept in Wali’s bedroom.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation 900 dollars and ₦‎12,000 were recovered from Joy and in the process of further investigation ₦‎700,000 part of the stolen money were seen in her UBA account.

Nwaforaku told the court that the defendants could not give a satisfactory account of themselves. He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97,312 and 289 of the Penal Code. However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against them.

The Judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎1 million each and a surety in like sum. Kagarko ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must own a property in Asokoro.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adjourned the case until Aug. 29 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Task force arrests 3,500 illegal miners in Taraba

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Tinubu inaugurates 45 ministers into his cabinet

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Dangote Cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Any student that refuses to comply will face the consequences [Hotels Nigeria]

Ogun poly students warned to wear pants and bras on school campus

The suspect has confessed to the Police [Guardian]

84-year-old man in Edo kills 75-year-old wife for denying him sex

Law and Justice

Court dissolves marriage on woman's request

Nigerians may pay higher for petrol soon [Simon Maina/Getty Images]

Increased landing charges, FX rates may trigger another rise in fuel price