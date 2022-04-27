3 docked for allegedly defrauding accommodation seekers of N1m

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 21, at No. 32, Odemuyiwa St., Idimu, Lagos.

He said that the defendants obtained a total sum of N1 million from two accommodation seekers, Balogun Oluwatobiloba and Faith Edwin, under the guise of renting two-bedroom flat to them.

Aigbokhan said that the defendants did not rent the apartment to the accommodation seekers, but converted the said money to their own use.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314(3) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendants N300,000 bail each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.