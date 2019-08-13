Mr Emmanuel Oluwadamilola, the General Manager of LASWA, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, claiming that 13 people were rescued in the incident.

“At about 6:10 p.m. today, Aug. 13, two passenger speed boats had a head-on collision along the creek in Ojo local Govt Area of Lagos State.

“There were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo jetty and eight passengers in another coming from Irewe community when the incident occurred.

“Eighteen passengers in total were involved with 13 rescued alive with three fatalities and two still missing–an adult and a child.

“Search and rescue operation is ongoing by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.

“Preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused, due to reckless driving and over-speeding on the part of boat captains as one of them wasn’t in his right of way.”

Emmanuel revealed that further investigations would be carried out by the authority and that those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.

He advised waterways users to always adhere to safety rules and regulations to avert untoward incidents.