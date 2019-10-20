Mr Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Bala said the accident which occured Sunday morning, also left one other person severely injured.

He attributed the cause of the crash to speeding and reckless driving by both drivers.

Bala admonished motorists in the state to drive with care and desist from speeding, wrongful overtaking and all forms dangerous driving, particularly during the ember months.

He also warned against underage driving, particularly by tricycle riders, saying anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.