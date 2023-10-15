ADVERTISEMENT
3 die as commercial bus rams into truck in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Out of the seven people injured, three were promptly administered pre-hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment.

The bus that rammed into the truck in Lagos [NAN]
The bus that rammed into the truck in Lagos [NAN]

A statement by the agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Saturday, said the incident happened at Gbagada, by the Charlie Boy bus stop.

“Following a distress call received at 22:01hrs through the agency’s toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 22:17hrs.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s LRT at the scene, it was observed that a white commercial bus lost control and crashed into a moving truck.

“The 18-passenger commercial bus, with registration number JJJ-844YA and loaded to capacity, was heading to Ajah from Oshodi.

“It lost control while in motion, rammed into a moving truck from behind and three people died instantly.

“Two males and one female, all adults immediately lost their lives to the incident, while others sustained various degrees and categories of injuries,” he said.

He added that out of the seven people injured, three were promptly administered pre-hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment by the agency’s paramedics.

“The three commodities have been bagged awaiting the arrival of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, (SEHMU), to convey them to the morgue.

“A Light Tow Truck has been deployed to recover the affected vehicle from the busy road to forestall secondary incidents.

“The LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Team, Nigeria Police and Lagos Fire and Rescue Services were all present at the incident,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

