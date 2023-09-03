ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 die as car plunges into Omo river on Sagamu-Benin expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander said speed limit violation by motorists, especially the commercial vehicle drivers on that route, as the cause of several road traffic crashes.

3 die as car plunges into Omo river on Sagamu-Benin expressway/Illustration. [Punch]
3 die as car plunges into Omo river on Sagamu-Benin expressway/Illustration. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

“The accident occurred around 11:55 a.m, and the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and loss of control which made the vehicle to plunge into the river.

“The vehicle marked APP 830 HX was coming from Benin and heading to Lagos,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okpe added that three male adults were found dead while one person sustained injuries in the lone vehicle accident.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic J4 in the Ijebu-East local government area of the state.

”Bodies of those dead were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode,” she said.

Okpe quoted the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Anthony Uga, as describing the crash as avoidable if caution was considered.

The sector commander said speed limit violation by motorists, especially the commercial vehicle drivers on that route, as the cause of several road traffic crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this case however, the FRSC sector commander appreciated the efforts of local divers for the rescue operation.

”We also sympathise with the families of the victims, just as we advise them to contact the FRSC Ogbere outpost for more information about the crash,” Okpe said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

Shaibu sent packing from Edo Government House amid rift with Obaseki

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors, spares UN permanent reps

Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

Gov Sani flags off construction of 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Gov Sani flags off construction of 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra

Disco laments revenue loss due to outage in Anambra

Late MKO Abiola deserves more from Nigerian sports community - Ikhana

Late MKO Abiola deserves more from Nigerian sports community - Ikhana

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

FG trains 282 children on emerging technologies to deepen digital inclusion

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

Lagos lacks blood bank capacity for emergency response – NGO

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff

Ghanaian man falls dead as bullet penetrates him during bulletproof power showoff (video)

My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out.

My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out