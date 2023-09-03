3 die as car plunges into Omo river on Sagamu-Benin expressway

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday.

“The accident occurred around 11:55 a.m, and the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and loss of control which made the vehicle to plunge into the river.

“The vehicle marked APP 830 HX was coming from Benin and heading to Lagos,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okpe added that three male adults were found dead while one person sustained injuries in the lone vehicle accident.

The FRSC spokesperson explained that the injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic J4 in the Ijebu-East local government area of the state.

”Bodies of those dead were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode,” she said.

Okpe quoted the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Anthony Uga, as describing the crash as avoidable if caution was considered.

The sector commander said speed limit violation by motorists, especially the commercial vehicle drivers on that route, as the cause of several road traffic crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this case however, the FRSC sector commander appreciated the efforts of local divers for the rescue operation.