3 die, 7 injured in Anambra accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident at the Onitsha Head Bridge by Asaba-Onitsha Expressway claimed the lives of three pedestrians, two male and a female on Friday.

The Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka, said that the accident occured at about 10.a.m.

Irelewuyi said the accident could be attributed to brake failure, mechanical fault and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved an unidentified driver of a blue commercial truck with registration number: LSD697YD and an unidentified driver of a blue and white Mistibuchi L300 commercial bus with registration number: LEH596XA.

“According to eyewitness, the truck developed fault and broke down on the bridge. When the driver saw a tow truck towing another vehicle out of the bridge, he sensed that the tow truck might come back later to tow his vehicle.

“To avoid his vehicle being towed, he quickly moved his vehicle without fixing the mechanical defect. The brake failed and the driver lost control of vehicle and rammed into three pedestrians walking down the bridge.

“The vehicle finally collided with a commercial bus and crashed. At that point, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and took to his heels.

“A total of 10 persons – six male adults and four female adults, were involved in the crash. FRSC rescue team from Onitsha took the victims to Toronto Hospital.

“Two male adults and and a female adult were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue. Seven injured victims are currently receiving treatment, “he said.

Irelewuyi said that obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared and the vehicles had been towed to the police station.

While condoling with the families of the dead victims, Irelewuyi urged motorist to ensure they service and maintain their vehicles regularly to minimum safety standard before plying the road.

