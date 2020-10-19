Mr Joel Dagwa, the state’s FRSC Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday that 19 other persons got various degrees of injuries.

He said that the accident, which occurred at about 3.00 pm at Tsafa village, involved a Mazda bus and an articulated vehicle.

He said that the victims were rescued to General hospital, Mokwa, where the doctor confirmed three dead and the corpses deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, morgue.

He explained that the truck was conveying empty baskets from Kano to Lagos while the bus took off from Oyo State en route to Kano.

The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

He blamed the accident on speed violation and loss of control.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” he said.