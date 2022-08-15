3 die, 10 injured in Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway accident

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding as the driver of the bus, marked APP 297 YC, lost control at a bend and summersaulted.

He added that 15 persons were involved in the accident comprising of four men, nine women, a boy and a girl, saying that 10 people were injured while two men and a woman died.

Umar said the injured were taken State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of same hospital.