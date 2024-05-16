3 dead, others injured as attempted soup theft leads to riot in Abuja

The man was overpowered immediately after he was caught, following the woman raising an alarm that alerted her neighbors and passersby, who then descended on the suspect.

Trouble, however, began after the embittered scavenger then went away and mobilised hoodlums who returned at about 8:00 pm wielding weapons including machetes, clubs, and stones and began attacking residents at random, eventually killing the woman whose pot of soup was to be stolen.

In the continuing attack, two others, a woman and a young boy, reported to be passersby who unfortunately ran into the middle of the crisis, were also killed. They, however, have yet to be identified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They killed two people yesterday. The community has been in chaos since yesterday. The crisis continued till this morning when they killed somebody again. So far, three persons have been killed and many injured. The police intervened and restored normalcy, but no arrest was made. The police have intensified their patrol in the Byazhin area of Kubwa to prevent them from regrouping”, an eyewitness who identified as Jessica Adam was quoted as saying, as she narrated the incident.

Another resident who spoke on the incident, but on a condition of anonymity, confirmed that three persons had been killed by the hoodlums.

“Yes, the riot started yesterday. And by this morning, we learnt that three persons have been killed. It happened in Byazhin around that Millionaire’s Quarters, behind that Living Faith Church. That place is usually dangerous, because it is quite lonely, and you cannot pass through there alone, especially in the evening”, he said.