3 dead as cultists fight over woman in Akwa Ibom.

He said the killing of the trio resulted from a fight between two rival cult groups – Axe Confraternity and Klans over a girl at a popular spot at Afaha Ukwa Street, Eket.

The source, who claims to be a member of one of the cult groups said: “the fracas started on Monday, June 21 and we lost a vibrant young man.

“We all know the clubhouse at Afaha Uqua, where they sell all sorts of hard and contraband drugs and where those loose girls hang around.

“All the cult wars in Eket starts from there and it’s high time government shuts the place to stop all this cult wars in Eket.’’

According to him, one Klans cult member and two Axe cult members have so far been killed in the renewed cult war.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, he said that the Command had not received any report on the incident.

“I have not received any report on the incident. However, we shall investigate and get back to you.