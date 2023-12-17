ADVERTISEMENT
3 dead, 7 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

3 dead, 7 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident [Daily Nigerian]
Mrs Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the incident occurred at 9:23 p.m. and involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration numbers RLG 846 XA and a trailer marked JJN 32 YX.

She stated that the accident was caused by speeding which led to loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus.

The FRSC spokesperson added that 18 people, which comprised 16 men and two women, were involved in the accident.

She said that seven persons were injured while three persons died from the crash.

Okpe said that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention and the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

According to her, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has urged motorists to consider this period of high vehicular movement and poor visibility due to weather conditions.

Uga, while condemning speeding among motorists, said: “Common sense speed limit is the best.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

