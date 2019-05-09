Out of eight people aboard a canoe that capsized while conveying them from Kayya to Jogana village of Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano, three have been reported dead while five were rescued.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kano Command, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano on Thursday, May 9, 2019, said the victims were confirmed dead at Tudun Wada General Hospital.

“On May 7 at about 5 p.m, the police received a report that on the same date at about 3 p.m a canoe containing eight people capsized from Kayya to Jogana Village .

“Five persons were rescued, while three persons: Ashiru Hamisu,27, Ibrahim Tasi’u,45, and Buhari Basiru, 23, all of Fankanoki Village were drown” Haruna said.

The police spokesperson said that investigation was in progress to ascertain the cause of the accident adding that the corpses had been released to their relatives.

The Kano Police Command in another development confirmed the death of one Sa’idu Haruna, a 28-year-old man, who was shot by unidentified gunmen in the state.

According to Haruna, some unidentified persons armed with various weapons invaded the house of one Alhaji Haruna of Laraba Village, Warawa Local Government Area in Kano on Monday, May 6, 2019, at about 6:50 p.m

“The people of the Village mobilised and face the hoodlums, on sensing danger, they shot sporadically and in the process they shot the victim.”

He said that the victim was rushed to Wudil General Hospital and later transferred to Amin Kano Teaching Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.