3 dead, 3 injured in Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway accident

Umar explained that the accident occurred at 3:20 p.m on Thursday.

He said that the accident was caused by excessive speed, which led to loss of control.

Umar said that the driver of the Corolla marked LAR 551 TQ off the road and ran into trees and cable wires.

” A total of six people were involved which comprised three men, two women and a female child.

” Three people were injured which were two men and a woman, while a man , a woman and a child died in the accident,” he said.

The FRSC boss added that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The sector commander cautioned motorists on speed violations.