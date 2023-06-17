3 dead, 2 injured in Abeokuta-Sagamu road accident.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occured at 9:44 a.m and was caused by excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the Rio car driver.

He said that the accident occurred near Day Waterman College and involved a black Rio car marked AKD 827 DV and a white Sino truck with registration number WDL 466 XA.

He said that the car with four church officials was coming from Oke-Aragbiji in Osun.

According to him, eye witnesses said the driver lost control due to excessive speed, ran over the median, hit and uprooted the street light before colliding head-on with the truck loaded with cement.

“The truck was was coming outbound Abeokuta.

“Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision while the driver and the passenger in front were injured,” he said.

Akinbiyi added that the injured victims were evacuated to Ijaiye General Hospital in Abeokuta for treatment and the deceased deposited at the hospital morgue.

He stated that the two vehicles had been taken to Owode-Egba Divisional Police Command for investigation.