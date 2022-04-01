3 dead, 2 injured as car rams into truck in Ogun

Akinbiyi said that according to an eyewitness, the driver of the car, Opel Astra, was speeding and in the process, lost control and ran into the low-bed truck parked by the roadside.

He said that five male adults were in the car when the incident occurred.

The TRACE spokesman stated further that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Ijebu-Igbo General Hospital, while the injured had gone to seek medical treatment.