500 entrants have been shortlisted for 7 weeks and this final week will determine the remaining 500 to be shortlisted for the next phase of the competition. These shortlisted entrants will make up the final 4000 who will move to the voting stages of the competition:

Babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months can enter the competition via the following:

Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.

Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby products or Gift Pack in view.

Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm7/ to get on the Photo Uploaded App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app.

Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby's picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!

Here’s a message from Celebrity Judge Deyemi Okanlawon:

Remember, if you were unsuccessful with your previous application, you can enter for the competition again this week! You stand a better chance of getting shortlisted by uploading a different and better picture of your baby.

Hurry as Entries close on February 5th 2021. Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page at www.cussonbaby.com.ng

3 days to close of entry for the Cussons Baby Moments Season 7 competition… Enter your baby now!

