3 church security guards raid, steal ₦250k offering and 50 litres of diesel

One pretended to bring in a sick patient to the Church hospital and with the help of others, gained entrance into the chapel with their own key.

Image illustration of security guards

The defendants, Victor Odeh, 22; Jeremiah Negedu 32; Ubi Mbeh, 40; and Idris Olatunji, 44 were standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and burglary preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 1, at about 1:00 am, at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by entering church premises and stealing ₦250,000 from the offering box, and 50 litres of diesel worth ₦50,000.

The defendants, who are all security men of the church, connived with the last defendant, Olatunji, to come into the premises to steal.

“Olatunji pretended he was bringing in a sick patient to the Church hospital and with the help of others, gained entrance into the chapel with their own key.

“Then they opened the offering box to take the money. They also took 50 liters of diesel,” Bassey reported.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015. Section 311 stipulates imprisonment for 7 years for anyone who breaks a building ordinarily used for religious worship and commits a felony.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola granted the defendants bail for ₦100,000 each with two sureties in like sum. She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and reside within the court's jurisdiction.

Tanimola adjourned the case until July 16 for mention.

