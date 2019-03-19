The shootout took place on Monday, March 18, 2019 when operatives of the force raided the den of the suspects believed to be specialised in ritual murder and kidnapping.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, March 19 by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, the names of the arrested suspects are Ahmed Hassan, Daniel Enyin and Olaniran Alium.

The PPRO said the suspect on sighting the police opened fire at them, using some of their hostages as human shields in the process.

He revealed that a student was hit by a stray bullet during the gunfire.

Elkana said, "During the operation that lasted for about one hour, two Police Officers were injured and three suspects were arrested namely, Ahmed Hassan, Daniel Enyin and Olaniran Alium. One Hadiyat Sikiru f 18yrs, an SS1 Student was hit by a stray bullet."

He added that some other members of the gang attempted to attack a police station in Imota area but were repelled by officers on duty.

The police spokesperson revealed that the state commissioner of police, Zubairu Mu'azu, has ordered for the case to be transferred to the criminal investigation unit, Panti, for in-depth investigation.