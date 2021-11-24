2nd edition of ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award ceremony to hold Nov 26

Several important dignitaries, including the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, relevant stakeholders & government functionaries, and critical medical professionals from the health sector, are all expected to grace the event.

According to the Managing Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr Felix Ofungwu, who doubles as the organiser, the award is designed to reward quality practices and excellence among medical laboratory scientists, while promoting the development of medical laboratory science in Nigeria.

Ofungwu noted that the award has helped advance the cause of medical laboratory science practice by celebrating the unsung heroes for their invaluable role in delivering quality healthcare in Nigeria.

The ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the year is an initiative put together by ISN Products Nigeria Limited to reward excellence in the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria.

Recall that the maiden edition of the award held last year saw Abiola Fashina, a laboratory Scientist from the University of Lagos, emerge as the winner.

For winning the coveted prize, Fashina was rewarded with a cash prize of N1m, a Capacity Development Training and a donation of Medical Lab Equipment/Reagents worth One Million Naira to the University of Lagos Medical Laboratory Centre, where he works.

About ISN Products Nigeria Limited

ISN Products Nigeria Ltd. is the leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria. As the authorized agent and distributor for Roche Diagnostics GmbH, Merck Millipore, BD, Mindray, Illumina and a host of other world class medical equipment manufacturers, we are committed to providing best in medical solutions exceed the expectations of our customers. Our aim is to mission is to give healthcare practitioners and patients peace of mind through innovative medical diagnostic solutions.

Over the last 4 decades, ISN has grown rapidly and established itself as a leader in the medical diagnostics distribution business with a nationwide presence and 10 offices across Nigeria. ISN has also expanded into numerous product and service segments, including diabetes care, pharmaceutical distribution, cold chain storage and distribution, biomedical engineering services, and, most recently, sequencers and genotyping solutions.

