But his performance wasn’t the only thing worth remembering. While performing, the retired bad boy also began to drop life lessons, dishing out sex advice to his fans. As one with evident knowledge of sexual affairs, the legend spoke through his experience, educating his fans on the need to use Fire condoms before necessary action for maximum pleasure.

While talking, 2Baba went ahead to share Fire condoms among his eager fans. Obviously, the new year was definitely off to a pleasurable start for the lucky concert-goers. Question: are you allowed to use a condom you receive from a celebrity, or do you keep it as a souvenir?

https://www.instagram.com/firecondomsng/?hl=en

Fire condoms comes in two variants, Fire Xtra and Fire Xtacy – and it is all you need to ignite your passion. Upon research, Fire Xtra is for the men dem that love to go long, and it is laced with extra time lubricant for longer-lasting pleasure. On the other hand, Fire Xtacy is for those who are more interested in greater stimulation.

For those who missed the concert, Fire condoms are available in all stores and pharmacies nationwide. Get yours from a store near you and fire away.

See the full video below.

This is a featured post.