Police find grave of 2Baba, kidnapper who's wanted for killing police DPO

Damilare Famuyiwa

The prime suspect in the murder of a DPO, who was gruesomely killed last year, was also killed recently.

2baba is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Bako Angbashim [Punch]
2baba is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Bako Angbashim [Punch]

2Baba is the prime suspect in the murder of former Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie Community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State last September.

It would be recalled that Angbashim was ambushed and captured by the cult gang who dismembered his body and filmed it.

Since the death of the policeman, the command had been on his trail, with constant land and air bombardments in the various hideouts of the Iceland cult leader, even as some of his lieutenants were gunned down previously.

In a statement on Monday, February 19, 2024, the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, said intelligence reports revealed the wanted cult kingpin was killed in a recent joint security raid in the Idu-Ekpeye community, Ahiada East LGA.

However, she could not confirm the authorities had possession of his body after some loyalists reportedly snatched and escaped with his corpse.

A police source, who spoke to The Punch Newspaper on condition of anonymity, has now confirmed that operatives have found his body after arresting his loyalties who led them into a deep forest.

"The operation took place at midnight of Thursday and his body was exhumed and taken to town," the source was quoted as saying.

The police are expected to give details of how late 2Baba’s body was recovered.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

'Garri is no longer a snack but a main meal,' hungry Nigerians lament about economy

INEC releases 526-page report of 2023 elections for Nigerians to read

Sen Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for Edo governorship election

Mixed reactions as Nigerian Customs sells bags of rice for ₦10k + NIN in Lagos

Publish names of the company’s debtors, electricity supply isn't free - Adelabu

Peter Obi asks FG to explain details of ₦30bn disbursed to each governor

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

Nigeria's economy has pushed Osun women out of their shell to pick up family planning methods

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Supreme Court affirms appeal, nullifies AMCON takeover of Suru ventures property

