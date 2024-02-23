Police find grave of 2Baba, kidnapper who's wanted for killing police DPO

2Baba is the prime suspect in the murder of former Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie Community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State last September.

It would be recalled that Angbashim was ambushed and captured by the cult gang who dismembered his body and filmed it.

Since the death of the policeman, the command had been on his trail, with constant land and air bombardments in the various hideouts of the Iceland cult leader, even as some of his lieutenants were gunned down previously.

In a statement on Monday, February 19, 2024, the state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, said intelligence reports revealed the wanted cult kingpin was killed in a recent joint security raid in the Idu-Ekpeye community, Ahiada East LGA.

However, she could not confirm the authorities had possession of his body after some loyalists reportedly snatched and escaped with his corpse.

A police source, who spoke to The Punch Newspaper on condition of anonymity, has now confirmed that operatives have found his body after arresting his loyalties who led them into a deep forest.

"The operation took place at midnight of Thursday and his body was exhumed and taken to town," the source was quoted as saying.