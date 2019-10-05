A 29-year-old man, Victor Monday, who has been disguising as a prostitute to defraud men has been arrested by a police team from the Mushin Police Station.

According to Punch, Monday was arrested while he was in female costume around 12am on Ogunmokun Street waiting for a client.

Monday was arrested when he was found outside late at night by the police without giving any genuine reason.

For him to look like a woman, the 29-yr-old man, who introduced himself to the police as Joy, reportedly wore a wig, makeup and put on padded breasts.

It was not immediately known to the police that he is not a woman, as they police kept him in the female cell.

However, in the morning, a police officer on an inspection around the cell noticed that Joy had few strands of beards. The officer went on to search through the suspect’s body and revealed his real appearance.

According to a police source, Monday blamed the act on joblessness, adding that he only targeted men at night clubs in Lagos.

The source said, “His mode of operation was to go to clubs at night and look for men he would spend the night with while disguising like a woman. He would dance around to attract men to himself. Whoever is interested in spending the night with him would approach him.

“He would collect some money from his unsuspecting victim as part payment for his service and have fun on his bill. While they were drinking and wining, he would tell the man that he wanted to urinate and use that opportunity to run away. He said he made between N7,000 and N10,000 per night.”

Monday in his statement said he was a stylist before he started disguising as a prostitute in 2018.

The suspect, who hailed for Rivers State added that he had been arrested for the same offence before, but his church members helped in securing his bail.

“I came to Lagos last year and was squatting around. When it was night, I would look for a hidden place to dress like a woman and go to any club to dance as a woman. Men who have feelings for me would give me money, but I don’t follow them to hotels. I managed to run away.

“At times, I made N8,000 per day. I was going to a nightclub on September 15 when police arrested me. I told them my name is Joy, but later one of them discovered that I am a man. I do this because I don’t have a job,” he said.

However, Punch reports that Inspector Koti Aondohemba, a police prosecutor, before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court on four counts bordering on impersonation and fraud.

The charges read in part, “That you, Victor Monday, on September 15, 2019, at 12.10am, on Ogunmokun Street, Akala area, Mushin, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did indecently act by presenting yourself as a woman in order to obtain money from members of the public, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

The suspect, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges as presiding magistrate, Mrs M. O. Tanimola, granted him bail in the sum of N80,000 with one surety in the like sum, Punch reports.

The case was adjourned till Wednesday, October 16, 2019 for further hearing.