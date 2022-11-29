29-year-old man st*bs his friend to d*ath for refusing to buy him beer

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Bagel village, in the Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Ajasco, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bauchi, Ahmed Wakil, went to a beer parlour at Bagel village, Dass LGA, where he met Ibrahim, 30, and others drinking at a beer parlour in the village.

“Ajasco asked Abdulrazak to buy him a beer to drink. In response, the deceased refused to do so. This development sparked a little altercation between them which displeased the suspect. After a while, they decided to leave the beer parlour and go to their homes while the victim left before them.

“The deceased’s friend heard screaming from his friend from afar. On reaching the scene, he met his friend lying in a pool of his blood while the suspect was standing near the victim holding a sharp animal horn in his hand. He also threatened to stab the victim’s friend when he asked the suspect why he did so.

“Investigation into the incident also revealed that the suspect trailed and attacked the victim’s neck with the sharp object suspected to be an animal horn. As a result, he sustained a serious injury and was swiftly rushed to the General Hospital, Dass,” Wakil stated.