RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

29-year-old man st*bs his friend to d*ath for refusing to buy him beer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was said to have gone to a beer parlour at Bagel village, in the Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state, where he met his 30-year-old friend drinking with others.

Man kills friend
Man kills friend

A 29-year-old man identified as Monday Ajasco, has stabbed his friend, one Abdulrazak Ibrahim, to death for refusing to buy him beer.

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Bagel village, in the Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state.

Ajasco, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Bauchi, Ahmed Wakil, went to a beer parlour at Bagel village, Dass LGA, where he met Ibrahim, 30, and others drinking at a beer parlour in the village.

“Ajasco asked Abdulrazak to buy him a beer to drink. In response, the deceased refused to do so. This development sparked a little altercation between them which displeased the suspect. After a while, they decided to leave the beer parlour and go to their homes while the victim left before them.

“The deceased’s friend heard screaming from his friend from afar. On reaching the scene, he met his friend lying in a pool of his blood while the suspect was standing near the victim holding a sharp animal horn in his hand. He also threatened to stab the victim’s friend when he asked the suspect why he did so.

“Investigation into the incident also revealed that the suspect trailed and attacked the victim’s neck with the sharp object suspected to be an animal horn. As a result, he sustained a serious injury and was swiftly rushed to the General Hospital, Dass,” Wakil stated.

The police spokesperson added that the victim was confirmed dead at the hospital by a medical doctor on duty.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 times Aisha Buhari has been in the news for controversial reasons

5 times Aisha Buhari has been in the news for controversial reasons

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

Aminu Adamu maltreated in detention, no medical attention – NANS raises alarm

Aminu Adamu maltreated in detention, no medical attention – NANS raises alarm

BREAKING: Labour Party fires Tinubu, challenges him to debate with Obi

BREAKING: Labour Party fires Tinubu, challenges him to debate with Obi

Chinese military says U.S. cruiser trespassed into waters off Spratly Islands

Chinese military says U.S. cruiser trespassed into waters off Spratly Islands

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

FG reveals real reason for high cost of food

Why Tinubu’s familiarity with Tompolo is necessary – Adamu Garba

Why Tinubu’s familiarity with Tompolo is necessary – Adamu Garba

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wife stabs husband

Married woman stabs husband to death for trying to have s*x with her

food

Food vendor confesses to using her bathing water to cook in Ogun

Alleged defilement victim

Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insist on collecting only new naira notes [PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom, insists collecting only new naira notes