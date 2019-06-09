One Sodiq Adewale, a 28-yr-old man has reportedly been killed and another Tayo Ogini, also 28-yr-old, injured after suspected cultist clashed in Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to TheNation, the clash occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The fight was said to be between the Aiye and Eiye cult groups in the area.

However, 21 suspects have reportedly bee arrested in connection with the clash by police operatives attached to Anti-Cultism Unit.

A statement by police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) on Sunday, June 9, 2019, gave the names of the arrested suspects as Adewale Afisi, Adewale Rufai, Seun Balogun, Sunday Vincent, Ige Olalekan, Kolawole Gbenga and Olarewaju Ibrahim.

Others are; Obi Joshua, Adetunji Ojo, Idowu Olarewaju, Pelumi Dada, Tijani Alabi, Taiwo Adejowo, Yinka Adebayo, Ekele Merit and Muyideen Saliu.

Elkana said a team led by Ikorodu Divisional Police Officer Ikorodu, Babalola Sarafa, was drafted to the scene where the suspects were arrested

He added that a short gun, cutlasses, stolen phones as well as various charms were recovered from them.