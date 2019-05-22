A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court has granted one Kundos, a 28-yr-old man, a N50,000 bail for allegedly stealing a wallet containing N8,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Magistrate, Mr Aka Basorun, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, and also adjourned the case until June 11 for further hearing.

Kundos is reportedly facing two counts of stealing and breach of peace to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okoimose, Kundos committed the offences on May 14, at about 6:00 p.m. at Badagry Roundabout in Badagry.

The defendant was reported to have allegedly stolen a wallet containing N8,000 and one UBA Automated Teller Machine card that belongs to one Mr Simeon Elisha.

The prosecutor also alleged that Kundos conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by picking the complainant’s pocket.

The prosecutor added that the complainant caught the defendant in the process with the help of others and handed him over to the police.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 285 and 166 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).