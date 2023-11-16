28 year old trader in jail for robbing woman of her phone with an axe

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos , sentenced Kake after he pleaded guilty to the charge. She, however, gave him a ₦10,000 fine option. Earlier, the prosecutor, Monday Dabit , told the court that the case was reported on September 10, at the Anglo-Jos police station by one Jemya Rinkop , the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict attacked the complainant with an axe and forced her to hand over her phone valued at ₦90,000. The woman was reported to have started shouting and the suspect ran away but was pursued and caught by a mob that recovered the phone from him and gave it back to the complainant, Dabit said.