28 year old trader in jail for robbing woman of her phone with an axe
The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Kake after he pleaded guilty to the charge. She, however, gave him a ₦10,000 fine option. Earlier, the prosecutor, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on September 10, at the Anglo-Jos police station by one Jemya Rinkop, the complainant.
The prosecutor said that the convict attacked the complainant with an axe and forced her to hand over her phone valued at ₦90,000. The woman was reported to have started shouting and the suspect ran away but was pursued and caught by a mob that recovered the phone from him and gave it back to the complainant, Dabit said.
Dabit said that the offence was punishable under the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code.
