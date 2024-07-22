ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

28-year-old Kaduna businessman in trouble over alleged rape of teenage girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect lured the victim into his room and defiled her.

28-year-old Kaduna businessman in trouble over alleged rape of teenage girl
28-year-old Kaduna businessman in trouble over alleged rape of teenage girl

Recommended articles

Masaudu was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the victim’s mother, Fatima Abdullahi, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on July 17. Audu stated that the suspect lured the victim into his room at Zaria Street, Kafanchan and defiled her.

According to him, the girl was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan and later reported to the NSCDC. The presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, declined to take the suspect’s plea for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwasu directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. He adjourned the matter until August 1 for further mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Edo 2024: Shaibu, APC candidate faulted for tragic murder of police officer

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Nollywood's Hilda Dokubo breaks silence on alleged suspension as Rivers LP chairperson

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Tinubu congratulates Afam Osigwe on election as new NBA president

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Child abuse [ThisNigeria]

Boarding school headmaster sexually defiles 12-year-old male student

The couple have two children together [Freepik]

Abuja man divorces wife because 'she does not respect me, does not pray'

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising [iStock]

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising, grants kids custody to wife

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss