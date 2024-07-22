28-year-old Kaduna businessman in trouble over alleged rape of teenage girl

Masaudu was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the victim’s mother, Fatima Abdullahi, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on July 17. Audu stated that the suspect lured the victim into his room at Zaria Street, Kafanchan and defiled her.

According to him, the girl was taken to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan and later reported to the NSCDC. The presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, declined to take the suspect’s plea for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT