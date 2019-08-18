A Nigerian man, Samuel Nwankwo, living in the United Kingdom has reportedly been jailed for four years after 67 wraps of cocaine were recovered from his stomach.

According to Peterborough Telegraph, the drug recovered from the 27-yr-old man is estimated to have street value of £82,210.

Nwankwo was reported to have swallowed 67 wraps of cocaine before taking a flight from Brazil to London, where he was caught.

Peterborough Telegraph reports that Nwankwo, who lived in Eastfield, Peterborough, was stopped by Border Police at Terminal 3 London Heathrow as he alighted from a Latam Airlines flight from Sao Paulo last February 11.

It was reported that Nwankwo who had been to Brazil for five days with no checked baggage with him claimed he had been visiting his wife and was short on annual leave.

However, a body scan at the airport showed suspicious shapes in his stomach. He was thereafter taken to a hospital for a CT scan where dozens of concealed packages were identified inside him.

Nwankwo was jailed for four years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, August 16, 2019, and the drugs recovered from him were destroyed.