The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command has reportedly arrested one Nneka Donatus, a 27-year-old single mother who allegedly sold her one-day-old baby girl.

A civil servant at the state Ministry of Women Affairs, Ujunwa Udechukwu, 40; and one Nneoma Onwusereaka, 37 were also arrested.

According to Punch, the two women allegedly conspired with the single mother to sell the baby to a couple.

Speaking to Southern City News at the police headquarters in Owerri on Thursday, May 9, 2019, the mother of the baby, confessed that she used part of the money to buy a phone, slippers, and wrapper for herself, adding that she wanted to use the remaining money to start a business.

Having given birth to five children already, Donatus said she could not keep the child and that was the reason she sold him.

“I sold my baby girl for N600,000 and used N15,000 from the money to buy a phone, wrapper and slippers and transported myself back home.

“I asked Nneoma Onwusereaka and her husband, who had the balance to use it to start a business for me. I have five children already and I am separated from my former husband.”

According to Punch, a civil servant was arrested in connection with the crime said that received N10,000 for connecting the buyer with the seller.

A police officer who confirmed the story also said that while the single mother put to bed on March 28, the day old baby was sold for N600,000 on March 29 at Ezinachi in the Okigwe LGA of Imo State, Punch report.

The anonymous police officer added that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of investigation.