27-yr-old man confesses to sleeping with his 10-year-old daughter for ritual

An Ondo-based father, Adeniyi Adeleke, who admitted having carnal knowledge of his daughter, said he committed the crime for money ritual purposes.

Adeniyi Adeleke, a 27-year-old Ondo State-based father, has confessed to sleeping with his 10-year-old daughter, saying he had carnal knowledge of the minor for ritual purposes.

Following the suspect’s arrest, Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami said Adeleke stated that he slept with the minor for money ritual purposes.

According to the police spokesperson, Adeleke committed the crime on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Her words: “On 16th April 2022, at about 1440hrs, one Bosede Alo ‘f’ of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March 2022, at about 1500hrs, one Adeniyi Adeleke ‘m’ age 27years called her daughter Hannah Alo ‘f’ age 10years old to his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge with her.

“On receipt of the information, Detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect, upon interrogation he confessed to having committed the crime that he wanted to use her for money ritual.

The police recovered a ring and pieces of red clothes from the suspect.

In a related development, a school teacher and one of the students of Government Girls (Junior) Secondary School, Rumuokuta, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been suspended over alleged involvement in sexual misconduct.

Disclosing this development during a media parley, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku said there were about 50 cases of rape involving teachers in the state, which necessitated the sanctioning.

Damilare Famuyiwa

