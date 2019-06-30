No fewer than 27 people feared dead after a boat capsized near Ijede in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Punch reports.

It was reported that the boat conveying passengers from Lekki, capsized when it approached Egbin.

According to an eye witness, Hogan Bassey, two corpses are said to have been recovered by the by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority during rescue operation.

“A mishap happened last night around Egbin. According to officials conducting the rescue operation, 18 passengers were on board but what I gathered from a reliable source was that 27 people were on board and only two bodies have been recovered.

“The accident happened around 7.38pm and the passengers boarded the boat at Lekki and were going to Egbin, in Ijede. They were very close to Egbin when the accident happened. The rescue operation is still ongoing,” Bassey said.

Confirming the incident, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said two corpses have been recovered while rescue operation was ongoing.

He said, “About 20 passengers were on board when the boat capsized. Rescue operation is ongoing, but two bodies have been recovered.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, also confirmed the accident saying rescue operation was ongoing.